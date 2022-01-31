Special weather statement issued for Calgary with strong winds, snow expected

Brace yourselves — a special weather statement remains in effect for Calgary on Monday with blowing snow and strong wind possible.

Environment Canada initially issued the statement on Sunday morning, and it was renewed at 4:25 am on Monday.

The special weather statement cites “periods of brief poor visibility in snow or blowing snow with strong gusty winds are possible today,” and the government weather agency advises Calgarians to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

At the time of writing, it’s -9ºC, feeling more like -21ºC with the wind chill. Calgary could reach a high of -4ºC on Monday with a 30% chance of flurries.

According to Environment Canada, the city could see local blowing snow this morning and into the early afternoon. A north wind of 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, is expected to become lighter this afternoon in Calgary.

The next few days are forecast to be extra chilly as well, before temperatures start to warm up towards the end of the workweek.

A high of -17ºC with periods of snow is predicted for Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high of -15ºC on Wednesday, and -7ºC and a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday.

Friday could reach a high of 6ºC, with 4ºC expected on Saturday, and temperatures as warm as 11ºC on Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud.

Batten down the hatches, Calgary, and hang on – we’ve got a few more days of wintery weather before the city settles back into more temperate conditions.