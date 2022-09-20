Southcentre Mall is highlighting the work of Indigenous artists in Calgary in the week leading up to National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Colouring it Forward (CIF) Reconciliation Society is partnering with Southcentre Mall for the art installation leading up to September 30th. The exhibit will feature the work of eight Indigenous artists in Calgary and it is on right now!

The goal is to help Calgarians learn about and participate in reconciliation.

The installation will showcase art featuring personal experiences of Indigenous culture and the ongoing reconciliation process. Each piece will outline a number of reconciliACTIONS which are practical steps that people can to help the reconciliation process.

Colouring it Forward’s founder, Diana Frost, said in a release that this is a great way to get their message to the public.

“We are grateful for this wonderful opportunity to share Indigenous experiences with Calgarians in partnership with Southcentre Mall,” said Frost. “Through the power of art, we believe we can amplify the voices and stories of Indigenous peoples as we share our history, culture, and heritage. We hope the significance of reconciliation will resonate with the community and that they will embrace the process of positive change that it represents.”

The CIF Reconciliation Society has been around since 2017 and its goal is to provide these types of opportunities for Indigenous people. It also sells orange t-shirts along with colouring books, sketchbooks, and journals created by Indigenous artists.

It also hosts an annual Orange Shirt Day Walk. If you would like to support the efforts, there will be a QR code on the art installations where you can get more information on the group.