SNOW-WAY: Parts of Alberta just got some heavy June snow (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 19 2023, 4:42 pm
Municipality of Jasper/Facebook/Emily Derksen

Albertans know we aren’t out of the snowy woods for the majority of the year, and parts of the province just got a heavy dump of June snow.

Jasper may see snowfall totals near 40 centimetres at higher elevations today, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) reminding people in the area to “be prepared for winter conditions at higher elevations.”

The Municipality of Jasper even had to issue a statement on its Facebook page saying that due to the heavy snow, tree branches, and trees are breaking under the weight.

Some live cameras of the Columbia Icefield Skywalk and Maligne Lake showed a good amount of powder accumulating in the area.

Banff Jasper Collection.com

Banff Jasper Collection.com

The ECCC also issued a snowfall warning for Highway 93 from Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing due to a “long period of heavy, wet snow” that will continue over higher elevations, with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm on Monday.

Snow levels are expected to be between 1,300 and 1,700 metres, with snow tapering off on Tuesday.

While we wait for all this June snow to melt in Alberta, check out our roundup of towns in the province that become spectacular in the summer. Hopefully, you won’t need winter tires to check them out!

