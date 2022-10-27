Bundle up: 30+ cm of snow expected in parts of Alberta by the weekend

It is shaping up to be a very snowy 24 hours for parts of Alberta, with Environment Canada calling for more than 30 cm of snow falling by the weekend in some places.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Banff National Park for the areas of Highway 93, Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing and Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

Jasper National Park also has a warning in place for Highway 93, Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

You might also like: Snow day: This is when Edmonton usually gets its first snowfall

Alberta named a top travel destination for 2023 by National Geographic

Winter forecast for Alberta: Prepare for a potential polar vortex

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” the warning from Environment Canada stated.

“Significant snowfall will develop today along sections of the Icefields Parkway, Highway 93. Amounts exceeding 30 cm are expected by Friday evening.”

The federal weather agency added motorists should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Most of western and southern Alberta were also blanketed by wind warnings Thursday morning, with some areas seeing strong winds of 80 km/h with gusts to 100 km/h. These winds are expected to ease later this evening.