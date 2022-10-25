You can fly roundtrip to Japan and Singapore from Calgary for $700

With Japan open to tourists, now is a great time to visit and there is a two-for-one deal for Calgarians to check out Singapore while they’re at it.

Prices for flights to Japan have been skyrocketing, with some in the $1,300 price range.

But there is a deal right now to fly from Calgary to Singapore for $625 and then Singapore to Japan for an extra $75.

In Singapore, you can check out the Gardens by the Bay, The Cloud Forest, and the Sands Skypark Observation Deck.

While in Japan, you can see Mt. Fuji, Himeji Castle, and the Imperial Palace among several other amazing attractions.

How to find and book this deal

Step 1

Go to Kayak or Skyscanner

Step 2 – Search for a Multi-City flight like this one:

Leg #1: Calgary (YYC) to Singapore (SIN)

Leg #2: Singapore (SIN) to Tokyo (TYO)

Leg #3: Tokyo (TYO) to Calgary

Step 3 – For Leg #1 and Leg #3, try the following start and end dates for your trip.

August 22 or 23 to September 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, or 18

August 29 to September 1, 2, 13, 14, 17, or 18

Step 4 – For Leg #2, try using a date that is three days after the date in Leg #1.

If you try to reduce the number of days in Singapore to less than a few days, the flight price goes up.

You can, however, increase the number of days in Singapore without affecting the price.

Just be aware: most of these flights fly into Tokyo’s NRT airport, and then home from Tokyo’s HND airport. It’s not an issue since you’re spending time in Japan, but it’s always good to be prepared.