Browse showhomes around Calgary at your own pace during showhome happy hour

Some things are best enjoyed at a leisurely pace. A delicious dessert. A sunset walk on the beach. House hunting… now that’s something you definitely don’t want to rush!

The best pace is your own pace, and Shane Homes gets it. That’s why they’re innovating with a self-guided tour feature that lets you view showhomes when you want, how you want, and without any pressure.

But let’s rewind for a second.

Shane Homes has been building beautiful, high-quality family homes in Calgary and the surrounding area since 1979. Celebrating its 45th anniversary, Shane Homes is putting the spotlight on Showhome Happy Hours with Utour, a unique house shopping experience.

Life is busy enough, and searching for a new home is a big commitment.

Utour allows you to take a private tour through new showhomes in Calgary and Airdrie at your own pace and convenience. You don’t even need to get in touch with the sales team!

Choose a home in any part of Calgary or Airdrie, select a time, get your entry code: and you’re in!

This tool lets you tour some of Shane Homes’ most popular models when it suits you best, even if that’s outside regular hours. Once you book your desired timeslot, you’ll get a unique door entry code that only works for that time. Then you simply show up, enter the code, and tour the showhome.

No realtor, no salesperson, just you and your family.

It’s a great option if you’re just starting your home-buying journey, if you’re wondering if a new home is the right fit, or if you simply prefer your privacy. Take your time and really examine the space, craftsmanship, and all those other little details that matter to you.

Check out the new Shane Homes showhomes in Calgary and Airdrie and book a self-guided tour: when you want it, how you want it.

Your new home could be right around the corner!