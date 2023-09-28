Here's why buying a duplex in Calgary makes sense for new homebuyers

Buying a home for the first-time can be a very daunting task, with a variety of living options to think about. Should you make an offer on a grand estate, starter condo, or something in between? For new homebuyers, there is one particular home type that is optimized for the unique needs of your first house.

Perfect for entering the housing market, duplexes offer unique living experiences in Calgary, with awesome blueprints at an affordable price. Buyers will also access other quality perks that’ll make your first duplex an unforgettable experience.

Here are just a few of the perks that come with purchasing a duplex in Calgary.

Affordable and flexible

Duplexes are the perfect home option for first-time homeowners, new families, and multi-generational living arrangements. Buyers will find luxurious living at an affordable price, with some homes starting in the mid $500s with one Calgary builder, Shane Homes.

Normally designed with two secondary bedrooms and an owner’s suite, duplexes can support your growing family with room for the future. They can also accommodate unique living options for larger groups, offering space for extended families like parents and grandparents.

Thanks to a duplex’s shared wall, you can also count on saving money on land and property taxes.

Vibrant communities

Newly built duplexes in Calgary are often crafted in very desirable communities that are accessible to schools, green spaces, retail, and public amenities — perfect for your evolving lifestyles.

Duplexes from an expert builder like Shane Homes are built across seven amazing Calgary communities, including Glacier Ridge, Vermillion Hill, Pine Creek, Creek View, Sirocco at Pine Creek, Wolf Willow and Legacy. This kind of variety means you can pick your favourite location based on your personal needs.

A perfect dream home

Duplexes are the perfect opportunity to live in your first dream home while bringing your mood board to life through your own vibe and decorating style.

Shane Homes goes the extra mile when it comes to its duplexes, allowing homeowners to work with expert interior designers to pick out exactly what they want their home to look and feel like.

As the designer of your duplex, you can call the shots of what your place looks like. Shane Homes, for example, offers upgrades such as sleek and modern 24″ x 48″ kitchen backslash tiles, quartz counters with dramatic veining, single or double-waterfall countertops on the kitchen island, paint colour selections in the bedroom, and many more.

A focus on the details

Designed with thoughtful layouts, duplexes are paired homes featuring a shared wall between the two living units, with ample functional living space.

Most brand-new duplexes from a builder like Shane Homes feature a main-floor living area, a second-floor family room, a private backyard, and modern finishes built with durability, starting around 1,600 square feet.

Strategically designed for your busy daily life, these duplexes have additional perks like a set of stairs on the outside wall to accommodate side entries and increased privacy. Shane Homes has also thought ahead and performed the “yell test,” to ensure everyone can enjoy their quality time at home without disturbing their direct neighbours.

Smooth moving process

The perks of Shane Homes’ communities go beyond the actual duplex — this builder wants to ensure your move into the neighbourhood goes without a hitch, too.

Your new duplex journey with Shane Homes can start out smoothly thanks to

the MyHome Concierge by Virtuo. Their concierge team can help you transfer your utilities or find trusted movers to transfer your items, among other convenient perks.

You can also rest easy with quality warranty coverage. Each and every Shane Home comes with seven years of building envelope coverage, and a one-year warranty on materials and workmanship after your move-in date.

Next steps

Ready to start your Calgary duplex journey with Shane Homes? Head to the Shane Homes website to learn more about its Calgary duplex models and subscribe for important information.

You can also reach out to Shane’s area managers for more of a personalized experience.