Severe storms with hail, strong winds may pop up across Alberta today

Parts of Alberta could be in store for severe weather on Sunday, with the risk of large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its thunderstorm outlook for July 31, 2022, that “severe thunderstorms could develop over west-central Alberta this afternoon.”

Severe thunderstorms could develop over west-central Alberta this afternoon. Stay up to date on our alerts by downloading our WeatherCan App or by visiting our website: https://t.co/limMFhDrKu#ABStorm pic.twitter.com/mx6A8fSlmY — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) July 31, 2022

According to The Weather Network, there’s a chance that some of the thunderstorms in central Alberta could reach “severe limits.”

“Residents around Edmonton and Hinton will have to be on the lookout for storms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall,” TWN stated in their outlook.

Large swaths of southern and western Alberta currently remain under a heat warning, according to Environment Canada.

On Friday night multiple homes were damaged in northern Alberta following a potential tornado.