A massive Sephora is coming to south Calgary and we're ready to shop

It’s news that will make your bank account quiver — a massive Sephora store is coming to the south end of Calgary later this month.

The grand opening of the Sephora South Trail Crossing is on September 16 and will become the gigantic retailer’s 13th store in the province.

The store is an impressive 4,868 square feet in size and to kick off the grand opening with a bang, Sephora is offering Beauty Insiders a complimentary tote bag with any $100 in-store purchase, while supplies last.

The South Trail Crossing location will also be the sixth store in Calgary, and the 95th in Canada.

Sephora Calgary South Trail Crossing

When: Opening September 16 | Regular store hours will be Monday to Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm; and Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 43017 130 Ave SE #60 Calgary