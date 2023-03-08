Scott Eastwood and other stars are coming to Alberta to film a new movie

The star-studded cast for a new movie that will soon be filming in Alberta has been announced, and Scott Eastwood is headed to YYC.

Eastwood, the son of legendary Academy Award-winning director and actor Clint Eastwood, was reported to have joined the cast of Wind River: The Next Chapter alongside Jason Clarke and Chaske Spencer, per Variety.

Eastwood has also appeared in numerous films including Suicide Squad and The Fate of The Furious as well as appearing as Taylor Swift’s love interest in the Wildest Dreams music video.

According to the ACTRA, production is set to start in Calgary and the surrounding area on March 13 and wrap on April 24.

The film is a sequel to Wind River that was released in 2017 and starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olson.

It will be directed by Emmy-nominated and BAFTA award-winning director Kari Skogland and its described “as a wave of murders remains unsolved, the FBI enlists the help of Hanson, who finds himself embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and the Reserve he calls home,” per the films IMDb.