6 things to love about this new emerging community in Northwest Calgary

Calgary’s own Logel Homes is launching a new batch of townhomes and condos for their popular Sage Walk community Saturday, April 22.

Known for its award-winning, well-designed, affordable homes with quality interiors, Sage Walk is adjacent to over 384,000 square feet of walkable retail — including the brand-new T&T Market.

Over 250 customers have purchased a condo or townhome at Sage Walk since opening in July 2020. Interested? Here are six more things we love about Sage Walk.

Affordable options

With three phases in the project and condos for as little as $199,900 plus GST, Sage Walk offers affordable options from one-bedroom condos to four-bedroom townhomes with a double-car garage.

If you need flexibility on your move-in date, they can work with you to find a solution — offering quick possession condos in the early Summer and multiple move-in timelines.

Quality builds

Because Sage Walk is developed by Logel Homes, all homes are built with specific details in mind that create premium surroundings and only elevate your quality of life.

There are plenty of touches in Logel Homes’ condos that you won’t find in other multi-family homes, like a standard of nine-foot ceilings for spacious interiors, an award-winning Heat Recovery Ventilation system for better air quality and temperature control, premium sound attenuation for privacy, and more.

The new release is also offering customers Rockwool sound-dampening insulation in addition to their lightweight concrete and sound mat system between floors to help make sure you enjoy your new condo more than anywhere else you’ve chosen to call home.

Logel Homes’ team works closely with their dedicated tradespeople, suppliers, and consultants so they exceed their customers’ expectations on build quality.

Built sustainably

Logel Homes is a member of Built Green Canada, which means they’re continuously exploring and applying improvements in energy efficiency and sustainable practices in all of their projects.

In fact, they were the first multi-family builder in Calgary to bring a proprietary heat recovery ventilation system (HRV) to market in 2017 and continue to work with municipalities to reduce their environmental footprint through the promotion of solar and EV technologies.

Natural surroundings

No longer will you feel surrounded by a drab concrete jungle, because Sage Walk is set along an environmental reserve that spans 25 square kilometres.

Owners can enjoy a view of the natural ravine from their condo, and many of the townhomes are scheduled to be built right on the ravine with southern exposure. There’s also an easily accessible nature trail that runs on the south side of the reserve, so you can experience beautiful nature walks right in the city.

Very walkable

Because of Sage Walk’s location, you pretty much have everything you need within walking distance of your front door.

With plenty of nearby grocery stores and amenities in the neighbourhood, such as a fitness centre, barbershop, bank, pharmacy, and more, you’ll never have to worry that your quick errands are going to turn into all-day affairs.

Impeccable customer service

There’s a reason Logel Homes is so decorated — they take customer service seriously, having won Customer Insight’s Home Owner Mark of Excellence Award for Best Customer Experience seven times over, Canada’s Best Managed eight times over, and they were named BILD’s Multi-Family Builder of the year in both 2020 and 2021.

They’ve helped over 4,500 people purchase a condo or townhome, many of which are referrals and repeat customers. They even go as far as one-on-one interviews with customers to find out what else they need, why they chose Logel Homes, and what they can potentially do to improve.

Logel Homes cares about cultivating diverse, multicultural communities where everyone is welcome to live and grow, with a team that offers services in English, French, and Mandarin.

If you’re looking to get in on the new condo and townhome building launching Saturday, April 22, visit Logel’s Sage Walk page to join their VIP list for pre-sale pricing and early access. You can also preview 6 beautiful showsuites units at 10 Sage Hill Walk North West.

This is the final opportunity to own a ravine-view condo where customers will have over 12 floorplans to choose from at multiple price points, so there is something for everyone!