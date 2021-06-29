Keep these 7 things in mind for a super safe summer road trip

Road trips are, arguably, one of the best parts of the whole summer. And, as Albertans, we’re fortunate to have tons of natural wonders within reach for easy exploring.

When it comes to planning a fun-filled itinerary, we sometimes falter when it comes to planning for the worst. But what we’ve come to realize is that by expecting the unexpected, you can prepare for any bumps in the road — both literally and figuratively.

Calgary-based content creator Heydy Lopez was recently reminded that road trips can take a turn for the worse in the blink of an eye. “My ‘on this day’ [social media] feature recently pulled up a photo of my white SUV with broken glass and dents all over it because of the Southern Alberta hail storm last summer,” Heydy remembers. “Cue all the added stress and frustration I dealt with for six months last year.”

So, before you hit the road this summer, give yourself the peace of mind to let go by keeping these road trip safety tips in mind.

Check your car insurance

One of the first mandates of road trip safety is checking your insurance before heading out on your great adventure. Who will be driving the car while you’re away? Are your insurance docs tucked into the glove compartment for easy access?

If you’re not quite sure where to start — or if you’re already on the road — know that Sonnet’s completely digital experience means you can literally make changes to your coverage from the passenger’s seat. Sonnet also offers coverage for roadside assistance and towing if your car breaks down, which can be added to your policy anytime.

“Shopping for insurance doesn’t have to be stressful. Sonnet’s platform is user-friendly, highly intuitive, and seamless — so instead of spending time waiting to generate a final quote, I’ll be hitting the road this summer taking back what matters most: family time,” says Heydy.

If you want to see how your current coverage measures up or are getting back on the road after a hiatus, you can get a quote and purchase a personalized policy in under five minutes.

Inspect away

Start first with a self-inspection: check the levels of your car’s many fluids, including its engine oil, power steering, windshield washer fluid, and transmission fluids.

If your car looks like it may be due for an oil change — or if anything else seems off — it’s probably worth taking your car into the mechanic’s for a full inspection before you hit the road. Doing your part to keep your car in top shape means you’re also reducing the risk of accidents and extending the life expectancy of your car.

Pack some snacks

In addition to being a road trip rite (beef jerky, anyone?), snacks (and water) are great for keeping your energy levels up while you’re at the wheel, navigating, or just being a backseat driver.

In the event that you find yourself lost, sidetracked, or stranded, they’ll also keep you nourished and keep your blood sugar levels up while you change the car tire or wait for a tow. Ah, there’s nothing we love more than road trip safety that involves food.

Check your tires

Speaking of changing a tire, you should probably make sure you have a spare one of those handy. This is especially pertinent if you plan on taking any back roads or navigating any rugged terrains.

And since an extra tire is of little use if you don’t know what to do with it, it’s probably not a bad idea to brush up on your tire-changing skills with the help of a YouTube tutorial.

Have an emergency contact

If you plan on being extra adventurous during your travels, it’s not a bad idea to have a point of contact back home, like a parent or close friend. You can agree to keep them posted on your whereabouts and rough timelines of when you’re supposed to reach your destinations.

This way, if they don’t hear for you within a certain amount of time, they may have an indication that something has gone awry and be able to react accordingly.

Get some jumper cables

Just like the spare tire, jumper cables are a road trip essential you should have on hand while road tripping. Something as thoughtless as leaving your interior lights on overnight can cause your car battery to give out, and with the help of jumper cables, you can avoid dooming your trip or paying (and waiting) for a local service to give you a boost.

An added bonus is that you’ll be able to help other struggling motorists who may be in need of a friendly boost themselves.

Put safety first

Planning on going hiking or having some wilderness adventures? If so, a few scrapes and bruises are probably par for the course.

Having a first aid kit on hand means you can quickly sanitize and bandage any minor injuries sustained while exploring.

