4 easy hacks to help turn your home into a stress-free sanctuary

Congratulations! You’ve achieved the coveted position of home ownership, and are now sitting pretty in your very own sanctuary. After the escrow closes, the dust from the potential renovations settles, and your home finally feels lived in, it’s only natural to think: “Well, now what?!”

While reaching this important milestone is a task unto itself, maintaining your home often feels like a full-time job, and it’s only natural to feel overwhelmed by the amount of work you’re now faced with.

It’s admirable to try taking this all on yourself, but there’s a service out there that can help take care of some of the more challenging aspects of day-to-day home ownership.

Rümi is an Alberta-based company, powered by ATCO, that seeks to make loving your home easier by offering a variety of services to keep it in tip-top shape. From general repairs to new installations to ongoing maintenance, Rümi can give your home a little extra love to help create the haven you deserve.

Whether you’re looking for help with more complex topics like improving your home’s air quality or looking for tips to simply keep your home clean, we’ve partnered with Rümi to give you some stress-free tips on how to enhance your treasured sanctuary.

Air is famously not visible to the naked eye, but just because you keep your home clean doesn’t mean you’re not dealing with pollutants like dust, dander, germs, and bacteria floating around.

There are a few things you can do to ensure you’re not breathing in anything but the cleanest stuff possible, and one is to get your home fitted with a proper air filtration system.

Installing a humidifier can help you be absolutely sure your home doesn’t get too dry and make your skin, hair, eyes, and throat all crispy. Mould can also cause a huge hazard if not treated properly, so having the proper humidity level is important.

To make sure you’re air quality and mould prevention is working effectively, Rümi offers inspections to help give you some peace of mind.

It’s a given that you should upkeep your house clean by wiping down surfaces, vacuuming, and cleaning your carpets and windows regularly. But, it’s going to take more than some paper towels and cleaning solution to keep your home feeling truly clean.

The duct and furnace system in your home helps circulate air and heat to make your space feel comfortable, and it’s easy for that system to build up dust and debris over time. Getting them cleaned regularly not only gives you cleaner air but it helps them run more efficiently so you save money on energy usage.

All this indoor cleaning means nothing if the outside of your home is also looking worse for wear. Giving the exterior a regular pressure wash can help it recover from all the rain, snow, hail, and whatever else the Albertan weather has thrown its way.

Now that you’ve gotten a little more of a handle on the home itself, it’s time to talk about the land surrounding it — because, no matter how much you do to gussy up your property, it’s never going to look its best with dead grass and patches of dirt in the yard.

Upkeeping your yard can be a soothing process, whether that’s giving your grass a simple mowing or pruning your trees and shrubs. But, there are so many more things that can go wrong, and doing it yourself requires backbreaking work. Getting a professional like Rümi to keep your lawn free of any unwanted pests and diseases or control your weeds can save you the trouble (and hours) of doing it yourself.

As the seasons change, so do your lawn maintenance needs, which can feel hard to remember. Luckily, Rümi also offers things like fall clean-up and holiday light installations to have you be the envy of your neighbours without lifting a finger.

Whether you run hot or cold, mother nature and its fluctuating temperatures often interfere with our ideal climate.

Getting your furnace and air conditioning installed properly will make sure your home keeps its ideal temperature regularly.

Pro tip: don’t wait until you’ve hit an extreme temperature to fix your furnace or air conditioner, as you don’t want to be left in the cold (or heat, depending on the season). Make sure you’re good to go before any major temperature changes by giving your furnace a test in the warmer months, and your air conditioning a test when it’s cold.

Looking to level up your home? Check out all of Rümi‘s convenient Alberta-based services and let the team do all the heavy lifting so you have more time to enjoy your beautiful space.