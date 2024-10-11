Alberta man with MS feels "peace and relief" after MAJOR lottery win

An Alberta man with multiple sclerosis (MS) says he is full of peace and relief after finding out he netted $1 million on a recent Lotto Max draw.

Roy Shortt of Lloydminster won off the September 17 draw, saying he couldn’t believe his eyes when he first saw the win.

“I scanned on the app probably a dozen times,” Shortt laughed while telling the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “I also scanned it once in-store just to be doubly sure!”

Shortt added that he always buys Lotto Max tickets when jackpots are high and says the win has opened up his world in more ways than one.

“I realized owning a home would finally be possible for me,” he told the WCLC. “And I’m looking for one that is really accessible, because I have MS and want to make sure I can get around if it gets worse.”

He added that he has already started looking for his perfect home and that his brother was the first person he told.

“We talked about it for a long time,” Shortt said. “This win is really giving me peace and a sense of relief with the unknowns. It’ll be good to put some into savings and have a safety net if I can’t work in the future.”

Savings aren’t the only thing Shortt has his eyes on with this win, though.

“I play a lot of online games and have very good friends across Canada and the US that I’ve never met,” he smiled. “I’ll finally get to take a trip and meet them!”

“I have Christmas ornaments that were sent to me by one of my friends’ kids and I have them up all year round. I just can’t believe I’ll finally get to meet them!”

Shortt purchased his winning Lotto Max ticket at North Border Husky and Car Wash located at 5906 50 Avenue in Lloydminster. He won one of the Maxmillions prizes available in the September 17 Lotto Max draw by correctly matching the selection: 8, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 39.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.