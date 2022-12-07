There are MAJOR sales on roundtrip flights from Calgary to LA, Las Vegas, and Phoenix

Now is the perfect time to plan that sunny getaway, with huge deals on roundtrip flights from Calgary to some fantastic sun destinations.

Lynx Air has dropped the price of their flights from Calgary to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Phoenix to between CND$142 and CND$242 roundtrip, including taxes.

The deal is on for flights in January, February, March, April, May, and June 2023 with non-stop options available for all trips.

Check out the Hollywood sign, The Las Vegas Strip, and Camelback Mountain in Phoenix.

You might also like: Heading to Bali? Careful: Indonesia just banned sex outside of marriage

Select NEXUS and FAST enrolment centres have reopened in Canada

WestJet announces new flights to Japan and Europe from Calgary

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to the Lynx Air website

2. In the promo code box, enter: BIGUSA

3. Before you click “Search,” you may want to put a checkmark beside the “Best Fare Calendar” box.

4. Search for flights from Calgary to one of the cities below, using dates between January and June 2023:

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

Phoenix

Safe travels!