Launching across Alberta on Saturday, August 26, 2023, Canada’s newest home and décor retail brand rooms + spaces is hosting a grand opening party at its Calgary Chinook Station location.

With stores opening in Brentwood Village, South Edmonton Common, and West Edmonton Mall, the brand has everything you need to infuse your unique personality and style create throughout your home.

Believing home is where the party is, rooms + spaces is kicking off its grand opening at its Chinook Station location with major prizes up for grabs for the lucky first shoppers that come to the store.

To help you make your first purchase, the first 50 customers in-store will receive a mystery savings card, valued at up to $100. The first 50 customers who spend $100 or more will win an exciting prize valued at $50 — including a Dyson vacuum, Cuisinart stand mixer, T-Fal air fryer, and many more.

You’ll also be able to spin a wheel to win instant prizes and enter for your chance to win a $5,000 room makeover.

Throughout the day, rooms + spaces will be offering cookies, coffee, and product demos. Local designer Louis Duncan-He from Louis Duncan-He Designs will be providing invaluable design tips and tricks to help you make your home pop.

Currently in the process of opening the doors to 24 new stores across Canada, rooms + spaces offers a broad range of high-quality, affordable products. Whether you’re looking for at-home essentials or the latest must-have produced, you’ll be able to find unique brands that can’t be found anywhere else.

Focusing on supporting Canadian businesses, over 80% of rooms + spaces vendors will be from Canada, and each store will feature a 1,500- to 2,500-square-foot Toys”R”Us shop inside, which will be stocked with an amazing assortment of toys, books, and games.

So mark your calendars for Saturday, August 26, 2023, and head down to rooms + spaces in Calgary’s Chinook Station for some glorious home decor and fun celebrations.

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Where: Chinook Station, 306 Glenmore Trail Sout West, Calgary, AB

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Tickets: The grand opening will be free, no registration required