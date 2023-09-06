Now in its 26th year, The Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival (RMWFF), Alberta’s largest food and beverage event, is coming back to Calgary and Edmonton this fall.

From Friday, October 13, 2023, until Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Calgary and Friday, November 3, until Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Edmonton, this year’s festival will host the best of Western Canada to provide a bevy of delicious options.

With hundreds of wines, spirits, and beer paired alongside some of your favourite local restaurants and food purveyors, here are some of the most exciting things to look forward to at this year’s Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival.

A wine glass workshop that’ll have you swirling with excitement

Ever wonder if you’re missing something when you drink your wine from any glass in your collection? Well, this workshop will show you the ins and outs of different wine glasses and their benefits.

Hosted in the new Riedel Tasting Area, this wine glass workshop will help you appreciate all the various shapes and sizes of wine glasses out there.

Led by an expert from Riedel, a pioneering company in grape varietal-specific stemware since 1958, you’ll learn about the relationship between the shape of your glass and your perception and enjoyment of the wine within it.

Big ticket items from some local hot spots

Each stop on RMWFF will attract some local chefs from Calgary and Edmonton who will be serving up some tasty eats you won’t find anywhere else.

The Wilde, located inside The Dorian Hotel, will be serving up some picture-perfect culinary delights in Calgary from Executive Chef Joshua Dyer that’ll have your tastebuds tantalized.

Edmonton will get a taste of Jasper, AB, with a small experience from the stunning Terra restaurant — with a menu that showcases their locally farmed and foraged fare inspired by the rawness of the area.

Experience some exceptional wines

It wouldn’t be a wine and food festival without some premier, exclusive wines available that’ll make the perfect addition to your cabinet.

Known for its biodynamic wines, the Gérard Bertrand Winery will be pouring a selection of its premium wines from southern France. Recently featured on the cover of the Wine Spectator, the winery’s success comes from creating some of the world’s most loved rosés — including Côte de Rosés and its newest rosé Clos Du Temple.

Another featured wine will be Tomato Wheels Lambrusco, a hard-to-find Italian sparkling red wine masterpiece from Alberta-based Indigenous entrepreneur Moirae Choquette.

Get into the spirit with a tequila tasting

You won’t just be getting wine experiences at RMWFF, there’ll be a number of other beverage vendors displaying some of their premiere products and leading some educational experiences that are worth the buzz.

One such experience is from El Tequileno, where you’ll learn about the genius of tequila from this craft distillery and be able to compare different styles firsthand. Led by a tequila expert, you’ll be tasting a flight of tequila which will include El Tequileno’s Anejo Gran Reserva — which was awarded Wine Enthusiast‘s Top Spirits in 2022.

Not only will you be able to taste all these amazing beverages, but there will also be a Sobeys Liquor and Safeway Liquor store on-site at the festival, meaning you can leave with all of your new favourites you’ve just discovered.

Want to secure your spot at this year’s Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival? Tickets for both the Calgary and Edmonton festivals are available now. If you purchase before September 30th, 2023, you can get 15% off the price of your ticket with code DH15.

When:

Friday, October 13, 2023 — 5:30 pm to 10 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023 — 12 pm to 4 pm and 6:00 pm to 10 pm



Where: BMO Centre Hall Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way South East, Calgary, AB

When:

Friday, November 3, 2023 — 5:30 pm to 10 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023 — 12 pm to 4 pm and 6:00 pm to 10 pm



Where: Edmonton Convention Centre Hall — 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton, AB

Tickets: Tickets for both the Calgary and Edmonton festivals are available now starting from $30.48. Use discount code DH15 for 15% off before September 30.