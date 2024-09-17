Nothing says fall like the highly anticipated Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival (RMWFF), Alberta’s biggest foodie event! Returning to Calgary and Edmonton this autumn, it’s a seasonal tradition you have to check out.

In Calgary from Friday, October 18 to Saturday, October 19; and Edmonton on Friday, November 8, until Saturday, November 9, this year’s festival will host the best of the best to provide a bevy of delicious options guests can sink their teeth into.

Interested? Here’s what to expect at this year’s Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival.

Wine glass workshop

A great sip of wine always starts with the glass it’s poured in! This simple step can help elevate your wine experience, and now you can learn about all the ins and outs of different wine glass shapes and their particular benefits.

Head over to the Riedel Tasting Area where you’ll explore wine glass varieties and their advantages for different blends. Led by Riedel experts, a leading stemware manufacturer since 1958, you’ll leave this event with a better understanding of how to enjoy wine with the perfect glass.

Local chefs and hotspots

Both stops of the RMWFF in Calgary and Edmonton will feature local chefs and restaurants that are ready to serve up some delicious plates that you simply can’t find anywhere else.

From Mister M in Calgary, a modern and sophisticated supper club and cocktail lounge sampling their fusion of classic and contemporary cuisine (who will also be the in-house DJ for the festival and the official after-party location!), to Edmonton’s Tastebuds Caribbean BBQ serving up a taste of Jamaica, there won’t be a shortage of local goodies to explore!

Fill your glass with wines from around the globe

Get ready to try out some delicious Austrian wines! Austria may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of wines, but it’s been growing in popularity with Canadians in recent years — the land of wiener schnitzel is home to some seriously wicked bottles!

To introduce you to what the beautiful region has to offer, Seegut Lentsch Winery will be on ground with expert winemaker Markus Lentsch, who’s set to travel all the way from Austria for the event!

This is truly a can-not-miss RMWFF showcase where Lentch will present his award-winning vegan wines, dive into Austrian wine culture, and discuss the rich history of his family’s winery. Cheers…or should we say Prost!

ACRA Wines from California will also be pouring their firm and powerful tannic 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon. With an intense aromatic complexity, this Cab Sav also has powerful layers of dark chocolate, anise, and toasted oak for a balanced sip.

But that’s not all! Dive into the interesting world of American-Italian wines with the La Storia Brand. Its vineyards were planted by early Italian farmers in the Sonoma Valley as a nod to their heritage, and now you can try it out. Top of the list must be the award-winning Storia Cuvee 23 blend, which has 93 points from Wine Enthusiast.

Even more options for everyone

The RMWFF is featuring something new for the 2024 lineup, with non-alcoholic and low-alcohol options! Featuring the Corona Sunbrew Fiesta experience, an innovative non-alcoholic brew (with added Vitamin D and only 60 cals) that promises the same delicious taste of the OG Corona.

To cap off your visit, make sure to head over to the Sobeys Liquor and Safeway Liquor stores on-site so you can purchase all of your newly discovered favourites!



Start planning today



For 2024, you can use the brand new Rocky Pass that allows you to enjoy the event before the crowds roll in! Guests will have a 30-minute head start to get in on the action with a dedicated VIP line for entry, coat check, and sampling coupons, kicking off the fun immediately.

For even more luxury, try out the VIP Experience for complimentary food and drink experiences, lounge access, 10% off your onsite purchase at Sobeys Liquor, and so much more.

Eager to secure your place at this year’s Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival?

Tickets for both festival stops are now open and we’ve got a special deal for you! Purchase tickets with the code DH30 and you can score 30% off the general admission price.



When:

Calgary: October 18 to October 19

Edmonton: November 8 to November 9

Where:

Calgary: BMO Centre, Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE

Edmonton: Edmonton Convention Centre —9797 Jasper Ave

Tickets: Start at $25 plus fees, with early bird and VIP options as well.

*Disclaimer: Experiences and products are subject to change.