Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience at Lavender Hill, a charming townhome development nestled within the picturesque NW community of Rockland Park.

Homes by Avi’s gorgeous Lavender Hill at Rockland Park development features 100 energy-efficient and Built Green townhomes with a variety of floorplans and bedroom options that are sure to wow just about any buyer.

Whether you’re thinking of starting a family, want to live closer to the grandkids, or are seeking a sound investment opportunity, there are so many reasons to consider Lavender Hill.

Luxurious living in a prime location

Imagine waking up to the convenience of having everything you need within easy reach. Lavender Hill’s stunning townhomes offer just that.

With four floorplans to choose from, all with attached garages and up to 1664 sq ft of thoughtfully designed living space, you’ll have plenty of room to relax and unwind.

Plus, the convenient location means you’re just steps away from over 85,000 sq ft of shops, services, restaurants, and more.

Endless adventure awaits

At Lavender Hill, you’ll get to immerse yourself in a world of natural beauty and endless recreational opportunities.

Lavender Hill is a mere two-minute walk to The Lodge, Rockland Park’s impressive Homeowners Association. Here you’ll find an outdoor pool, hot tub, ice rink, pickleball courts, and more, across a stunning 4750 sq ft layout. Get ready for endless hours of fun in your future!

If you’re into more outdoorsy adventures, there are also so many opportunities to do just that with the Rocky Mountains and Bow River nearby. Take a hike, grab your bike, float down the river, or hit the fairway at Lynx Ridge or Valley Ridge golf clubs.

A worthy investment

Renowned for building award-winning, quality homes for over 45 years, Homes by Avi delivers stylish, comfortable, and thoughtfully designed homes.

The home builder’s Lavender Hill development presents a prime investment opportunity in a coveted Calgary community, blending quality craftsmanship with a sought-after location — making the townhomes an attractive choice for both homeowners and investors.

No condo fees for a year

Plus, for a limited time, when you purchase in Lavender Hill at Rockland Park, you don’t pay condo fees for the first year, saving you money and making your investment even more attractive.

Imagine using those savings to buy furniture for your new home, take a dream vacation, or invest in your future. The possibilities are endless!

Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer, and make Lavender Hill your new home today! Homes start from the high 400s. Visit the Homes by Avi sales centre to learn more.