Actor Rob Schneider gives Premier Danielle Smith some high praise

American actor Rob Schneider seems to be a fan of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, tweeting praise for her over the weekend.

Schneider, known for his time on Saturday Night Live and film roles in The Benchwarmers, 50 First Dates, and more, tweeted that “Alberta has a real leader.”

The actor quote tweeted a video of Premier Smith at the United Conservative Party (UCP) AGM speaking about her Sovereignty Act pledge.

His tweet sparked a reaction from fans, both agreeing and disagreeing with his statement.

Wondering where she’s been the entire time. — derek (@farscapian) October 24, 2022

My Premier❤️ — 💀👻🎃 Jayde 🎃👻💀 (@jaydecooper87) October 24, 2022

Alberta is going to have a real leader, @RachelNotley — Paul Saccone (@Paul_Saccone) October 24, 2022

Hey Rob, the best part is that she’ll be voted out in 8 months at next election. Never seen a party tank so fast in the polls. I’ll be celebrating the moment she’s voted out. — Alain Bard (@AlainBard) October 24, 2022

You working on new material for stand up routine? Still needs work. — Greg Abelseth (@GAbelseth) October 24, 2022

Smith was sworn in as Alberta’s 19th premier earlier this month.