Actor Rob Schneider gives Premier Danielle Smith some high praise

Oct 24 2022, 3:49 pm
American actor Rob Schneider seems to be a fan of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, tweeting praise for her over the weekend.

Schneider, known for his time on Saturday Night Live and film roles in The Benchwarmers, 50 First Dates, and more, tweeted that “Alberta has a real leader.”

The actor quote tweeted a video of Premier Smith at the United Conservative Party (UCP) AGM speaking about her Sovereignty Act pledge.

His tweet sparked a reaction from fans, both agreeing and disagreeing with his statement.

Smith was sworn in as Alberta’s 19th premier earlier this month.

