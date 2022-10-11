Premier Smith dismisses Hinshaw as Alberta's top doctor

Alberta’s new premier, Danielle Smith, announced on Tuesday that she would no longer be taking advice on public health from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Smith was sworn in as Alberta’s 19th premier on Tuesday, later holding a news conference when she was asked a question by a reporter whether or not she would retain Hinshaw as her primary public health advisor.

“No, I will get new advice on public health,” Smith said.

“I appreciate the work that Dr. Deena Hinshaw has done, but I think we are in a new phase of treating COVID as endemic as we do influenza, so I will be developing a new team of public health advisors.”

Smith clarified that Hinshaw is still employed with the Alberta government.

Premier Smith has campaigned on promises of no more COVID-19 vaccination and health restrictions in the province.

Smith has previously said she would implement new rules to stop people from being discriminated against based on their vaccination status.

Hinshaw became the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta, delivering numerous updates on the virus since it was first confirmed in the province in the spring of 2020.