Key road between Jasper and Banff washed away into river (PHOTO)

A section of a key road between Jasper and Banff National Park has been washed away, Banff National Park tweeted on Friday.

The washout occurred on Highway 93 north of Lake Louise, with one lane of the highway being closed and a single lane/alternating traffic in effect.

⚠️ Highway 93N Lane Closure ⚠️ Current conditions include:

🔸 One lane of the highway closed

🔸 Single lane/alternating traffic in effect

🔸 Traffic management on site

🔸 Crews working to stabilize conditions

🔸 Expect delays See https://t.co/InolZ9VH1d for up-to-date info. pic.twitter.com/hjAxkgsCe1 — Banff National Park (@BanffNP) August 12, 2022

In its tweet, Banff National Park added that traffic management is on-site and crews were working to stabilize conditions, and motorists should expect delays.

“High water levels in the North Saskatchewan River causing road instability in a section of the 93N,” 511 Alberta reported on its website.

“Road may be closed without notice,” 511 Alberta added.