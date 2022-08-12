NewsTransportationUrbanized

Key road between Jasper and Banff washed away into river (PHOTO)

Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 12 2022, 10:01 pm
@BanffNP/Twitter

A section of a key road between Jasper and Banff National Park has been washed away, Banff National Park tweeted on Friday.

The washout occurred on Highway 93 north of Lake Louise, with one lane of the highway being closed and a single lane/alternating traffic in effect.

In its tweet, Banff National Park added that traffic management is on-site and crews were working to stabilize conditions, and motorists should expect delays.

“High water levels in the North Saskatchewan River causing road instability in a section of the 93N,” 511 Alberta reported on its website.

“Road may be closed without notice,” 511 Alberta added.

