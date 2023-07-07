Alberta Rockies lake closed after near encounter between hiker and bear

A popular lake in Kananaskis Country west of Calgary has been closed after a close encounter between a hiker and a bear feeding on a carcass.

Alberta Parks issued the bear closure for Ribbon Lake in the Spray Lakes Provincial Park on July 2 after the hiker and the bear became close to one another.

The areas affected include the area around the lake, trails to a water source, and to a creek outlet used by fishermen are closed. The closed area is signed and has closure tape at all trail junctions.

The main trails are open including the campground, Guinn’s Pass, and Buller Pass.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time. To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.

You are asked to report all bear sightings immediately to 403-591-7755.