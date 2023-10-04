Three Alberta resorts have been ranked among the 10 best in Canada

Alberta is bursting with natural beauty that attracts visitors from across Canada, and you can add our resorts to the list of places to enjoy, too.
Condé Nast Traveller has rounded up the 10 best resorts in Canada and was based on readers who rated their top resorts in the country. All of the locations were scored out of 100.
Three Alberta resorts have been named in the top 10, and — no surprise here — they’re all situated in the Rocky Mountains. Non-Alberta spots on the list included accommodations in Whistler, Mont-Tremblant, and Tofino.
Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel
View this post on Instagram
Banff’s iconic “Castle in the Rockies” hotel comes in fourth place with 97 out of 100 points on Condé Nast‘s scoring system, the highest out of any spot in Alberta. It’s certainly the crown jewel of resorts in Alberta, just look how grand it is!
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
View this post on Instagram
Perched on the shore of one of Canada’s most stunning glacier-fed lakes, this massive, luxurious hotel invites guests to sip cocktails while looking out at the majestic peaks and Victoria Glacier. This hotel netted 95.94 points from Condé Nast and landed in eighth place.
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
View this post on Instagram
Rounding out the list is Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, with Condé Nast giving it an even 90 points.
Alberta is no stranger to the Condé Nast Traveller lists– it recently declared Calgary and Edmonton as the friendliest cities in the world for travellers.