Lack of incentive: Rental promotions are few and far between in Calgary

The rental market is tough right now, and you landlords know it. A recent report shows there aren’t many rental promotions in Calgary.

Rentals.ca looked at the different incentives offered to get people to rent in cities across Canada, and Calgary was among the lowest.

Their report found that there are not nearly as many incentives being offered in Calgary in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the three years prior.

Here are the examples of rental promotions in Calgary that their report found.

4515 Varsity Drive NW– Students get three months of free rent.

1919 University Drive NW – Students get three months of free rent.

20 Skyview Ranch Landing NE – One month of free rent.

611 7 Avenue SE – Up to two months of free rent.

201 10 Avenue SE – $0 move-in, reduced pet fee, discounted internet and cable and reduced security deposit.

3520 31 Street NW – Exclusive discounts with local businesses such as Sleep Country, $50 NEO Financial Credit Card.

As for the rest of the country, the report says promotional deals and move-in incentives for renters are drying up in most Canadian cities as rents continue to rise.

For reference, the blog cites 10 promotions in Toronto and Montreal. As for Vancouver, there were none.

Edmonton and Winnipeg were the exceptions to the rule. They listed 16 examples for Winnipeg, while Edmonton renters had 19 to choose from in the blog.