Canadian media pressure caused Gudas to turn down offers from Leafs, Oilers, Flames: report

Radko Gudas had offers from three Canadian teams in free agency but chose to sign with the Anaheim Ducks instead.

In a recent interview with Czech outlet DenikSport, Gudas explained that he had offers when free agency began from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and the Calgary Flames. However, he chose to avoid all three markets due to how harsh the media can be on players there.

Gudas explained that when playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, he could feel the pressure the Leafs were facing despite going up against them as a member of the Florida Panthers. While many players stay silent on this matter, it isn’t exactly a secret that some players prefer to play in lesser hockey markets as the pressure isn’t as intense.

Gudas got his wish to play in a more relaxing market, as he was able to ink a three-year, $12 million deal with the Ducks on the opening day of free agency.

Though he has been in the league for quite some time, Gudas seemed to really have his coming out party in the playoffs earlier this year. The 33-year-old proved what a force he can be on the back end, as he plays a reckless style that instills fear into his opponents. While there isn’t much to his offensive game, he is as tough as they come and is capable of shutting down the opposing team’s stars.

While Gudas would have been a nice boost to all three of these teams’ blue lines, there is nothing any of them can do about it. The fact of the matter is that some players simply don’t want to play in a Canadian market and prefer not to be in the spotlight.