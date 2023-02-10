Here are the benefits of buying a quick-possession home, according to an expert

When it comes to purchasing a new home, there are lots of things to take into consideration before deciding on “the one.” Is the location right? Does it have enough space for the whole family? How soon can I move in?

With so much to contemplate, you might find yourself wondering how to make the buying experience a little easier — and this is where opting for a move-in-ready or quick-possession new-build home can help.

In contrast to purchasing a resale house, a quick-possession home built by a new–home builder is a newly constructed home that is near completion and (almost) move-in ready. Choosing a brand-new, quick-possession home can trim several hassles out of the traditional home-buying process. They offer a slew of benefits such as: saving you time and money, reducing stress, and making the home of your dreams that much more attainable.

We spoke to Aleaha Cole, area manager of Midtown in Airdrie with Shane Homes, one of Calgary’s leading home builders, about the benefits that come with purchasing a quick-possession home.

It can save you money

As house prices in Alberta jumped by a lot in 2022, many buyers will be looking to keep things budget friendly where possible. Purchasing a quick-possession home from a reputable builder, like Shane Homes, is a great way to keep your costs down when looking for that dream home — allowing you to achieve what you desire within your budget.

The home builder offers a variety of affordable homes beginning in the mid $400,000s. You’ll be able to relax knowing that once your sale has its conditions removed, the price is final. And since you won’t have to wait long to move into your new home, you’ll have the opportunity to lock in an interest rate with your mortgage lender.

In comparison, there may be potential hidden costs associated with fixing up or renovating the property — something you’ll avoid with a new, quick-possession property from Shane Homes.

“Our designers have already professionally curated the interior finishings for your home, meaning that your purchase price will not change,” Cole explains. “Purchasing a resale home can come with a lot of unknowns. With a brand-new, quick move-in home, you will have the comfort of a full warranty that spans up to 10 years.”

It saves you precious time

Let’s face it, most of us have busy schedules these days. Of course, you want your dream home, but the extensive planning that goes into getting one can make it feel unrealistic sometimes. With a quick-possession home from Shane Homes, you can just sit back and get ready to move into your dream home because their fantastic, skilled designers have already done the hard work to find incredible finishings that perfect your interiors.

Quick-possession homes are also ideal for those on a time crunch (or those who just can’t wait to move into their very own home) because you’ll never have to wait more than a few months to make the move.

“Quick possession homes are a great opportunity to find the home of your dreams with the possession timeframe you need,” says Cole. “Purchasing a move-in ready home also allows you to start building equity sooner.”

Meanwhile, resale homes can sometimes come with the disadvantage of an unknown move-in date. Depending on the intensity of the possible renovations involved, you may find that living on-site keeps getting pushed further into the future.

Now’s the perfect time

When considering a quick-possession home, one of the biggest perks lies in the number of options currently available on the market. Once you’ve decided on your ideal location, it’s likely you’re going to find great move-in-ready options.

As Calgary’s most loved home builder, Shane Homes currently has a selection of quick-possession homes located in sought-after communities throughout Calgary and Airdrie. With a variety of duplexes and townhomes, you’re sure to find something to fit your unique lifestyle needs.

Some of their most popular duplex models include the Cascade floorplan, which typically features an open main floor layout, a spacious front family room with tons of natural light, an L-shaped kitchen with a large walk-in pantry, and granite or quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom.

Meanwhile, their townhomes come with open-concept 9ft ceilings on the first and second floors, two-car garages and full stainless steel kitchen appliance packages.

Each one of the stylish new homes features modern home styles as well as high-quality finishes, creating that dream sanctuary you’ll be proud to show off to family and friends.

Intrigued? For more information about Shane Homes’ quick-possession homes in Calgary and Airdrie, or to make an offer today, click here.