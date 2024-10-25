When it comes to moving, sooner is almost always better. After all, why waste time getting on with the newest chapter of your life?

Maverick from Homes by Avi offers one- and two-bedroom condos in the heart of the vibrant Livingston community, and these homes are ready for you, right this second.

Six quick-possession homes are still available, so whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, downsizer, or looking for a fresh start, Maverick in Livingston has everything you need to spread your wings.

A look beyond the front door

Not sure which Maverick home is for you?

Unit D is a practical and cost-effective option if you’re living alone or with a partner. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home makes the most of its 530 square feet, boasting a floor plan with all the necessities plus awesome extras like a dining area and 84 square-foot balcony.

Looking for a bit more space? Not a problem. Unit B1-A is a larger one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 670 square feet. Along with a big bedroom and an even bigger balcony, B1-A also has a den perfect for office space, a craft corner, or anything else that floats your boat!

If you’re all about that extra bedroom and bathroom, worry not — Unit C1 has you covered. Host the kids or grandkids (or a roommate, or visiting friend) in the second bedroom while you enjoy life in the primary, complete with an attached bathroom and massive walk-in closet. There’s no need to downsize your wardrobe for this move.

Why choose Maverick?

As the name suggests, Maverick from Homes by Avi believes in offering something as unique as you are. The spacious units offer the ideal combination of comfort and style, and underground parking will make braving those cold Calgary winters a bit easier. Plus, an onsite dog wash station will make your four-legged friends feel just as welcome. Pets are family, after all!

The Homeowners Association amenities include a nearby skating rink, tennis courts, and a large gymnasium. It’s never been easier to stay active year-round, and community involvement is a great way to make friends and build connections.

Livingston life is calling your name, but units are flying fast. With only six move-in-ready condos remaining, you won’t want to waste any time. Visit the Homes by Avi website to learn more. Purchase today, and move in tomorrow!