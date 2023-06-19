A "Queer Eye" star just showed some serious love for Alberta

A Queer Eye star just showed some major love for Alberta, posting a video to Instagram with various iconic landmarks around Banff National Park.

Bobby Berk posted to his Instagram videos of tons of spots around Banff including Lake Agnes, Lake Louise, and the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.

“Couldn’t recommend Alberta more! It’s so beautiful,” Berk captioned his post.

Another celebrity also weighed in on Alberta, with comedian Chelsea Handler commenting “Love it there!” on Berk’s post.

Berk was in the mountain town for the Banff World Media Festival, which was held on June 11 to 14.

Banff has been a popular spot for celebrity sightings recently, with country superstar Luke Combs also paying the iconic town a visit earlier this year, as well as a star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spotted in the town this month, too.