Remembering Queen Elizabeth's five royal tours of Alberta during her reign

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, and during her reign, she visited Canada more than 20 times.

During her 70-year reign, Her Majesty visited Canada 22 times, including stopping in Alberta five times, with her first visit as Queen occurring in 1959 and her final in 2005.

1959 Royal Tour

Dates: June 18 to August 1 (45 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Tour of Canada (all provinces and both territories included), Opening of St-Lawrence Seaway.

1973 Royal Tour

Dates: June 25 to July 5 (11 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Toronto, Cobourg, Kingston, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, London, St. Catherines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Scarborough, Brampton, Malton, Ontario; Charlottetown, Summerside, Mount Carmel, PEI; Regina, Saskatchewan; Calgary, Alberta – to participate in events marking the RCMP centennial, the centennial of PEI in Confederation, the tercentenary of Kingston, extended tour of Ontario.

1978 Royal Tour

Dates: July 26 to August 6 (12 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Edmonton (XI Commonwealth Games), Grande Prairie, Peace River, St. Paul, Vegreville, Fort Saskatchewan, Mundare, Chipman, Lamont, Bruderheim, Fort Edmonton, Alberta.

1990 Royal Tour

Dates: June 27 to July 1 (Five days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Calgary, Reed Deer, Alberta. Ottawa, Ontario.

2005 Royal Tour

Dates: May 17 to 25 (Nine days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Regina, Saskatoon, SK; Jasper, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Calgary, AB, to celebrate the centennial of these provinces’ entry into Confederation.