A Classic Calgary radio station goes through a giant change

There have been rumours of a major change at a classic Calgary radio station and now we know what is going down.

In a release today, Corus Radio has rebranded Q107 Calgary to QR Calgary: Talk on FM. The change brings the regular talk programming from 770 CHQR to the FM side of the dial.

“QR Calgary has been part of the radio landscape for more than five decades and its focus on the community has been a big part of its success,” said John Vos, regional program director. “By bringing QR programming to the FM band at 107 FM, we look forward to reaching a new generation of news/talk listeners in Calgary and Western Canada.”

Talk on FM is here! Listen now at 107FM / 770AM.#YYC pic.twitter.com/pPQr5aPm48 — QR Calgary (@770CHQR) January 9, 2023

Rumours of a re-brand were circling after popular, long-time on-air personality Tarzan Dan was let go by Q107 last month. At that time The station tweeted that it will be “turning a new page on Q107” and thanked all the announcers for their time on Q.

The Corus Entertainment-owned station, which opened in the 1980s, was rebranded as Q107 in 2004. Prior to that, it was known under a number of different names, including as The Peak 107.3