Calgary Q107 radio host Tarzan Dan announces his departure

Dec 16 2022
The host of a Calgary rock station announced on Friday that it would be his last day on air, with the station saying it is “turning a new page.”

Tarzan Dan Freeman tweeted on Friday morning sharing the news that he was being let go from Q107.

“It’s never an easy pill to swallow. I am here to let you know that today will be my last show at Q107 and then I’m unemployed, so if anybody’s got a job hey, give me a call,” Freeman said.

“A heritage radio station, that kicked ass and had some great people on it. Thank you.”

The Corus Entertainment-owned station, which opened in the 1980s, was rebranded as Q107 in 2004. Prior to that, it was known as The Peak 107.3

Freeman’s last show will be from 2 to 6 pm Friday, December 16.

The station tweeted that it will be “turning a new page on Q107” and thanked all the announcers for their time on Q.

