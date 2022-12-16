Calgary Q107 radio host Tarzan Dan announces his departure

The host of a Calgary rock station announced on Friday that it would be his last day on air, with the station saying it is “turning a new page.”
Tarzan Dan Freeman tweeted on Friday morning sharing the news that he was being let go from Q107.
“It’s never an easy pill to swallow. I am here to let you know that today will be my last show at Q107 and then I’m unemployed, so if anybody’s got a job hey, give me a call,” Freeman said.
“A heritage radio station, that kicked ass and had some great people on it. Thank you.”
Well here goes… THIS SUCKS !@TarzanDan @Q107Calgary pic.twitter.com/bDScWNXDOg
— Tarzan Dan Freeman (@TarzanDan) December 16, 2022
The Corus Entertainment-owned station, which opened in the 1980s, was rebranded as Q107 in 2004. Prior to that, it was known as The Peak 107.3
Freeman’s last show will be from 2 to 6 pm Friday, December 16.
The station tweeted that it will be “turning a new page on Q107” and thanked all the announcers for their time on Q.
A Statement From Q107 pic.twitter.com/XasLrNSHhf
— Q107 (@Q107Calgary) December 16, 2022