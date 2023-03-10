We went to the casino for the ultimate date night in Calgary

We all need date nights to help unwind and connect, whether they’re with our partners, our friends or ourselves, but sometimes planning a date night can be challenging.

You think, “Ok, where do we go for dinner and then what do we do for fun?” You do your research and are quickly overwhelmed with all of the options. You shrug your shoulders and go to your local watering hole for the eighth week in a row.

If this sounds like you, and you are looking to shake things up, look no further. Pure Casino Calgary has everything you need for the ultimate date night. The casino offers amazing, fresh, and elegant food, diverse and intimate shows, and slot machines as far as the eye can see. (Not to mention an array of tables including high-limit sections and a poker room!)

We went to Pure Casino Calgary for dinner and a show and it did not disappoint. Here’s what you can expect on your next, thrilling night out in the city.

The casino

As soon as we entered we were welcomed by friendly, knowledgeable staff who made us feel like we were regulars! After walking around the floor and playing one of what felt like one million penny slot games it became evident how relaxed and welcoming the casino is.

There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a poker shark looking to try your hand in the poker room, or you’re a roulette champion who always puts $5 on black to start off the night. Or, maybe you’re like me and love the thrill of winning big on the slot machines.

A server came over and offered us drinks within the first couple minutes (hello, $5.25 drinks!), and we relaxed right in among the other patrons, excited for the night to come.

The food

We sat down for dinner at Meridian Central and I was expecting good food. What we received was tasty, fresh food with obviously high-quality ingredients. We tried a bit of everything, including their prime rib special which is only $26.88 on Saturdays. And, most days include great deals on food. Other weekly specials include spaghetti Thursdays for $12.88 and bacon cheeseburger Wednesdays for $10.88.

My favourite items were the fire-grilled steak and arugula salad with flavorful steak, smooth goat cheese, fresh arugula and a balsamic glaze as well as the blackened chicken sandwich with a beautiful spicy rub on freshly grilled chicken breast, and of course that juicy prime rib with perfectly seasoned mashed potatoes.

The live show

Three words. KISS tribute band! The IKONS band was wildly fun, adding excellent musicality with the campy behaviour you would expect from anyone invoking the legendary energy of KISS. Think authentic costumes, hilarious audience participation and face-melting guitar solos.

The event room is an intimate setting allowing you to get up close and personal with the performers. It feels like a private show with all of the lighting and sound equipment you would expect from a professional music venue. Plus, every seat just feels like the front row, and the staff are super attentive to your drink refill needs.

Past shows have included an Elton John tribute band, Queens from Canada’s Drag Race, psychic mediums, as well as culture nights such as Bollywood night and Filipino karaoke night.

Whenever you’re planning your night out at Pure, make sure to check out the casino’s upcoming shows so you know what’s on.

Pure Casino Calgary really does create a space for the ultimate date night with so much to offer. You can expect free parking, friendly staff, phenomenal food, affordable drinks, awesome shows, and a relaxing and entertaining casino floor.

The next time you’re thinking about what to do for a fun night out, visit Pure Casino’s website for more information on play, food, and entertainment.