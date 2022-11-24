While many people are eager to get in on the housing market, it goes without saying that buying a property is an important decision that requires lots of thought and consideration of many factors.

One of the most important factors is ensuring you choose the right builder — one that provides you with expert advice and puts your experience first.

Focused on excellence in customer service, quality construction, and affordability, Logel Homes approaches each one of its developments with a winning formula that combines sustainable building practices with exceptional design.

With this in mind, we spoke to two Logel Homes experts — Sales and Marketing Manager Reilly LePage and Sales and Marketing Coordinator Devon Mair — about what makes their company’s services singular, and their essential tips for first-time buyers.

According to LePage and Mair, what makes Logel Homes stand out from the crowd is its mission of ensuring “excellence comes standard” — something that is clearly reflected in the quality of its buildings, floorplans, and its wide array of customization options.

“You can see [our mission] reflected in the quality of our buildings, floorplans, and customization options,” LePage and Mair tell Daily Hive.

“Our standard options are some of the highest-end in the suburban multifamily industry. We offer really cool design options for cabinetry, tile, flooring, hardware, faucets, and countertops,” LePage says.

“All while putting the customer first, each development is ensured to have the best in location, build quality, affordability, and sustainability. Our team at Logel Homes hand-picks what we call A-locations for each development — unique communities that are amenity rich with access to transit. Each piece of land that we build on keeps the buyer at heart.”

Before purchasing a property, the pair say it’s important to do as much research as possible, ask as many questions as you can, make sure a home matches your needs, and don’t settle for less.

“Look at the community and how it suits your lifestyle… Find a floorplan that suits your needs” Mair says. “For example, a built-in desk might be great for someone who works remotely. Or if you like having house guests, think about a two-bedroom suite. Also, be sure to consider your budget. A lot of our first-time buyers may have looked at a bigger square footage floor plan, but realized that going for something with a slightly smaller footprint at a lower price, they were able to add in upgrades — so they could reflect their personality more in their home.”

Talking to a mortgage specialist, and building a realistic budget can help you manage finances and find out what your comfort level is regarding monthly expenses.

LePage and Mair also emphasize the importance of considering a timeline that suits you. For example, Logel Homes offers quick possessions and pre-construction properties which can mean a move-in ready home, or a home you design yourself and wait anywhere from six to 18 months to occupy.

As a first-time buyer, it can be easy to feel disheartened by the country’s real estate prices — especially if you live in cities like Toronto or Vancouver. As LePage and Mair point out, Calgary can be an amazing option for buyers who feel priced out of these cities. Not only are properties more affordable, but homeowners can expect to enjoy a lot of other perks.

“Calgary’s energy is unmatched, both literally and figuratively speaking. It’s a young, highly diverse, vibrant place to live and work,” LePage says. “There is tremendous value in Calgary when it comes to real estate — a city where home ownership is attainable compared to other major Canadian cities. [It’s] home to a considerable amount of entrepreneurial spirit, amazing communities, some of Canada’s best restaurants, an impressive film and art industry, and music scene –- all at the foot of the Rocky Mountains.”

