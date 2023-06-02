Pride sidewalk vandalized in central Alberta on first day of Pride Month

A Pride sidewalk outside a church in central Alberta was reportedly vandalized on the first day of Pride Month.

On Thursday, Ponoka United Church posted images to its Facebook page of its front steps splattered in what it says is tar, in addition to being egged.

“We wanted to make a post to celebrate Pride Month with joy, but here we are: tar and eggs on our rainbow sidewalk and our front door,” the post states.

You might also like: Lacombe-Ponoka elects candidate that compared trans kids to feces

This popular trail in northeast Edmonton will be closed until 2025

Three Alberta cities named best for young people to live and work in 2023

“To the person who did this we say thank you for the reminder of how much work we have to do,” the church added.

The church went on to thank the perpetrator or perpetrators that caused the vandalism, making them more “determined, active, public, intentional and explicit of our support for the LGBTQA2S+ community.”

On Friday, the church added that members of the Ponoka Pride Society along with community members from the town and Maskwacis came out and helped repair the sidewalk.



“As the saying goes, ‘many hands make light work’, and many hands there certainly were,” the church added, before wishing everyone a “Happy Pride Month.”