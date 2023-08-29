10 awesome Pride events to watch for in Calgary this week

Pride is back in Calgary and while many people are looking forward to the parade and festival there are many other Pride events happening throughout the city this week to get excited about.

Pride at the Backlot

What: One of Calgary’s premier gay bars has a bunch of different events scheduled this week and into the weekend including “Queeraoke,” a poetry slam, a BBQ, and so much more. For a full list of what’s scheduled each night click here.

When: August 29 to September 3

Where: The Backlot, 209 10th Avenue SW

Price: Cover is FREE for Pride events

Pride in Business

What: Enjoy a night of mixing business with pleasure at this queer networking event. Get to know professionals over a complimentary drink, hors d’oeuvres, and a performance by Kaos.

When: August 31, 6 to 10 pm

Where: Sweet Loretta Bar, 715 11th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $34 plus tax and can be purchased here.

Ol’ B Annual Pride Drag Show

What: This 18+ event has an amazing lineup of professional drag and burlesque performers. It also has a special pride beer with proceeds going towards the End of The Rainbow Foundation.

When: September 2, 7:30 to 10 pm

Where: Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. 1103 12th Street SE

Price: Tickets are $15 plus tax and can be purchased here.

Pride Trivia at the Lougheed House

What: Join for an adults-only night of queer trivia… all while sipping on the delicious beer from the local brewery Last Best.

When: August 31, 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: The Lougheed House, 707 13th Avenue SW.

Price: By donation, you can reserve a spot here.

Pride Tie Dye Night

What: Join the Calgary Women’s Centre for a fun night of tye-dying and sign-making before the Pride Parade! Wear your new shirt to the parade while you march with the Women’s Centre. Supplies will be provided.

When: August 31, 5 to 7 pm

Where: Women’s Centre of Calgary, 39 4th Street NE.

Price: FREE for more information click here.

Pride Brunch

What: This special pride brunch features heartwarming speeches and performances from youth, drag performances, and of course a delicious brunch at the Hyatt. Proceeds go toward supporting Camp fYrefly, a camp dedicated to 2SLGBTQ+ youth.

When: September 2 at 10:30 am

Where: Hyatt Regency Calgary, 700 Centre Street South Imperial Ballroom.

Price: It’s $75 for a single brunch ticket and can be purchased here.

Inglepride: Patio Party

What: Head down to Inglewood for a giant patio party at The Attic & Vegan Street. There will be live performances by DJ Molly Fi, entertainment from Cabaret Calgary, and the legendary Generic Lesbian Party (GLP).

When: September 3, 6 pm to 2 am

Where: 1413 9 Avenue Southeast

Price: Early bird tickets are sold out, general admission goes on sale on September 3 and can be purchased here for $17.83

Pride Block Party

What: The 5th annual TD block party will kick off pride weekend once again with live entertainment, DJs, a Drag Show, food trucks, and family-friendly activities. This is a FREE all-ages event.

When: August 29, 5 pm

Where: ContainR Site in Kensington, 1020 2nd Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Queer History Walking Tour

What: Learn all about the city’s queer history hosted at one of Calgary’s most popular historical spots, Fort Calgary. Topics that will be explored include “the impact of militarism and cowboys on sexuality and gender in early Calgary and Canada in this one-hour walking tour” according to the event site.

When: September 9, 10 to 11 am

Where: Fort Calgary

Price: Tickets are $10 plus fees and are available here

Queerly disabled with queers, questions, and queens

What: This afternoon will be full of queer empowerment fostered by drag performances, informative talks, and thought-provoking discussions.

When: September 1, 1:30 to 3:30 pm

Where: The Alex Community Food Centre, 4920 17th Avenue Southeast

Price: FREE