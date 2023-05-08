News

Premier Smith to speak with Trudeau, provide update on wildfires this afternoon

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
May 8 2023, 5:14 pm
Premier Smith to speak with Trudeau, provide update on wildfires this afternoon
Janice Makokis/Twitter | YourAlberta/Youtube

Officials from Alberta’s government will provide an update on the wildfire situation later this afternoon.

A state of emergency was declared in the province on Saturday, May 6, after tens of thousands of Albertans were forced to flee their homes.

Premier Danielle Smith, the minister of public safety and emergency services, and other officials will update the public at 3 pm.

The premier also has a call scheduled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 12:30 pm.

Rapidly growing wildfires have prompted evacuation orders across northern and central Alberta, including in the towns of Drayton Valley, Edson, and Entwistle.

The fire that forced the evacuation of Drayton Valley has grown to 1,500 hectares in size and is considered out of control.

As of 10:30 am, Alberta Wildfire reports there are currently 100 wildfires burning in the province, with 27 considered out of control.

More to come…

