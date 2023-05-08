Premier Smith to speak with Trudeau, provide update on wildfires this afternoon

Officials from Alberta’s government will provide an update on the wildfire situation later this afternoon.

A state of emergency was declared in the province on Saturday, May 6, after tens of thousands of Albertans were forced to flee their homes.

Premier Danielle Smith, the minister of public safety and emergency services, and other officials will update the public at 3 pm.

The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee is meeting this morning. I will be updating Albertans across the province at 3pm regarding the current wildfire situation and additional steps the province is taking. My campaign is still inactive for today.#ABwildfire #ABpoli pic.twitter.com/LFkUWLy3rG — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 8, 2023

The premier also has a call scheduled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 12:30 pm.

Rapidly growing wildfires have prompted evacuation orders across northern and central Alberta, including in the towns of Drayton Valley, Edson, and Entwistle.

The fire that forced the evacuation of Drayton Valley has grown to 1,500 hectares in size and is considered out of control.

As of 10:30 am, Alberta Wildfire reports there are currently 100 wildfires burning in the province, with 27 considered out of control.

More to come…