Toques on: A wicked polar vortex is descending across Alberta soon

It’s been a rather bumpy few weeks weather-wise in Alberta, and after a few days of decent temperatures, the polar vortex is coming back for another round.

The deep freeze is set to strike next week thanks to a “ridge building across western Alaska, allowing the backside of the ridge a perfect conduit to rush the cold air across British Columbia and the Prairies,” The Weather Network said.

Edmontonians better enjoy their Friday temperatures, things start to shift Saturday and by Monday night we are staring down an overnight low of -27°C.

You might also like: Four spots in Alberta named some of the most underrated in Canada

"No sympathy" for Ontario woman who MAJORLY regrets a move to Alberta

These Alberta cities have the highest and lowest property taxes

The daytime HIGHS are -26°C and -30°C for Tuesday and Wednesday in YEG, with temps feeling like -40°C on Wednesday. How brutal!

It’s balmy in Calgary this Friday, and Calgarians better head out and enjoy it. Temperatures start to shift Saturday and by Monday night we are staring down an overnight low of -31°C.

The daytime HIGHS are -27°C and -28°C for Tuesday and Wednesday in YYC. It’s just going to be so, so cold!

In some areas impacted by the polar vortex, highs may fight to climb out of the minus 30s during the worst cold air outbreak next week, along with some regions recording temperatures into the minus 40s. Let’s hope this cold doesn’t stick around for Christmas Day!

It’s not just Alberta and the Prairies that are going to be smacked with wildly cold air. The Weather Network stated that the cold air may even creep toward the Gulf of Mexico and plunge across Texas.

So while Alberta spends its evenings bundled up indoors due to the upcoming polar vortex, we recommend flying through our roundup of binge-worthy Christmas movies. ‘Tis the season!