12 players you forgot ever played for the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have seen many players come and go throughout the organization’s 43 seasons of existence.

Many of those players, such as Lanny McDonald, Jarome Iginla, and Miikka Kiprusoff, will always be remembered by fans. That said, there are some other high-calibre players who you may have forgotten donned a Flames jersey at one point during their career. Here’s a look at a dozen who may have slipped your mind.

Devin Setoguchi (2014)

Though his career ended much sooner than anyone would have expected, Devin Setoguchi had some impressive seasons with the San Jose Sharks early on. He joined the Flames on a one-year deal before the 2014-15 season but played just 12 games before being assigned to the AHL.

Niklas Backstrom (2016)

After several seasons as the Minnesota Wild’s number-one goaltender, the Flames acquired Niklas Backstrom midway through the 2015-16 season. He appeared in just four games before continuing his career overseas.

Todd Bertuzzi (2008 – 2009)

Todd Bertuzzi had several stints after finishing up what was a very successful run with the Vancouver Canucks. One of those stops included the Flames, who signed Bertuzzi to a one-year deal ahead of the 2008-09 season. He was solid in the lone season, scoring 15 goals and 44 points in 66 games.

Chris Drury (2002 – 2003)

Chris Drury had four NHL homes throughout his career. Most fans remember his stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, and New York Rangers quite well. Many forget, however, that he also spent the 2002-03 season with the Flames.

J.S. Giguere (1998 – 2000)

After being drafted 13th overall in 1995, the Hartford Whalers traded J.S. Giguere to the Flames. His time in Calgary was also short-lived, however, as he played just 22 NHL games with the organization before going on to have a very successful career that saw him win both a Conn Smythe and a Stanley Cup.

Owen Nolan (2007 – 2008)

Owen Nolan had a near Hall-of-Fame career, registering 422 goals and 885 points in 1,200 games. Mostly remembered as a San Jose Shark, he spent the 2002-03 campaign with the Flames, though he was already well past his prime by that point.

Curtis Joseph (2008)

Like Nolan, Curtis Joseph also joined the Flames for a single season in 2007-08, when he, too, was well past his prime. His time was much shorter, however, as he didn’t sign until January and, as a result, appeared in just nine games with the organization.

Grant Fuhr (1999 – 2000)

Though he will always be remembered for his brilliance with the Edmonton Oilers, Grant Fuhr’s final season in the NHL came with the Flames. In his lone season in Calgary, he struggled in a backup role, posting a 3.83 goals against average (GAA) along with a .856 save percentage (SV%) in 23 games.

Marc Savard (1999 – 2002)

Though Marc Savard is mainly remembered for his dominant days with the Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins, he also suited up for parts of four seasons with the Flames early in his career. He had some success during that time, including a 23-goal, 65-point season in 2000-01.

Brett Hull (1986 – 1988)

Oh, what could’ve been for the Flames. The first 57 games of Brett Hull’s historic Hall-of-Fame career came in Calgary. Despite registering 51 points over that span, he was traded to the St. Louis Blues partway through the 1997-98 season.

Jaromir Jagr (2017 – 2018)

It may not have been during his prime, but Flames fans can always boast that one of the game’s greatest once donned their favourite team’s sweater. The legendary Jagr played his final NHL season in 2017-18 with the Flames, though it was quite evident that his age had caught up with him. The two sides wound up agreeing to terminate his contract in early January, causing his stint to last just 22 games.

Martin St. Louis (1998 – 2000)

Another Hall-of-Fame player the Flames let get away was Martin St. Louis. The undersized forward never got much of a shot in Calgary, but went on to have an outstanding career afterward that included two Art Ross Trophies, a Hart, a Lester B. Pearson, and a Stanley Cup. Ironically enough, his lone Stanley Cup championship came against the Flames in 2004.