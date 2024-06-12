5 players not named Iginla the Flames could draft ninth overall

The Calgary Flames have a ways to go before becoming a contender, but the upcoming draft will play a big part in turning things around.

The Flames will have two first-round picks at the 2024 draft later this month. One will be at 28th overall, which they received from the Vancouver Canucks in the Elias Lindholm trade. The one that has the fan base much more excited, however, is their own selection, which is set at ninth overall.

A large chunk of the fan base is hopeful they will use that pick to select Tij Iginla, the son of franchise icon Jarome. However, after an impressive 47-goal, 84-point season with the Kelowna Rockets, it isn’t a guarantee he is still around by the time the Flames walk up to the podium. Should he already be selected, here are five other prospects that would serve as great fits.

Berkly Catton

Age: 18

2023-24 stats (WHL): 68 GP, 54 G, 62 A, 116 PTS

On the vast majority of draft rankings, Iginla and Berkly Catton are expected to be picked in very similar spots. Catton’s stats were even better than Iginla’s this past season, as he racked up 54 goals and 116 points in 68 games with the Spokane Chiefs.

Catton would make for a great fit with the Flames as he, like Iginla, plays center, a position with the organization is lacking. Though not particularly big at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he still has plenty of time to fill out and perhaps even gain a few inches in height.

Konsta Helenius

Age: 18

2023-24 stats (SM-liiga): 51 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 PTS

In a draft year where prospects have seemed to go way up or down the rankings, Konsta Helenius has remained in an early to mid-round spot for a good portion of the season. Like Catton, Helenius plays centre, which will draw even more interest from the Flames.

Helenius also has the upper hand on many prospects, given that he has already played two seasons of professional hockey in the SM-liiga. He’s coming off of an impressive season with Jukurit Mikkeli, in which he scored 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games.

Carter Yakemchuk

Age: 18

2023-24 stats (WHL): 70 GP, 30 G, 41 A, 71 PTS

Though the Flames were able to pick up blue-line prospects in Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, and Artem Grushnikov in trades this past season, there is never a problem with having a stockpile of defencemen prospects. Should they choose to add another, there may be no better option than Carter Yakemchuk.

The Flames have a good read on Yakemchuk, given that he’s spent the past three seasons playing for the Calgary Hitmen. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defenceman plays with an edge, as proven by his 120 penalty minutes this past season. However, he also has some great offensive instincts, as he scored 30 goals and 71 points in just 66 games.

Cole Eiserman

Age: 17

2023-24 stats (NTDP): 57 GP, 58 G, 31 A, 89 PTS

Cole Eiserman is a winger, a position the Flames aren’t in need of nearly as much as centremen. That said, if Iginla is off the board by the time they are called to make their selection, passing up on the 17-year-old would be tough to do.

Eiserman is viewed by many as the best pure goal scorer in this draft, and the stats back that up. In 57 games with the U.S. National Development Team, he had a team-leading 58 goals. Despite sliding down draft rankings since midseason, he remains one of the more exciting prospects up for grabs this year.

Sam Dickinson

Age: 18

2023-24 stats (OHL): 68 GP, 18 G, 52 A, 70 PTS

Sam Dickinson may not still be on the board when it comes to the Flame’s time to make their pick, but if he is, they should be all over him. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound defenceman is one of the best blue liners available in this draft.

Dickinson excels at both ends of the ice, perhaps best displayed by the fact he led his team in plus/minus this season at +58. While he still needs a bit of time, his great skating ability may allow for him to be NHL-ready in just a few seasons.