You can get paid $70 to donate plasma in Alberta along with other cash bonuses

If you are looking to make some extra money and help others out, you can donate plasma in Alberta and net some decent cash at the same time, too.

Source plasma collected at Canadian Plasma Resources (CPR) is the raw material manufactured into life-saving therapies and most people who meet the basic donor eligibility criteria can become a qualified donor.

Canadian Plasma Resources says on your first donation, you are considered an applicant donor. After your second donation, if you pass all screening steps and your test results from the first and second donations are acceptable, you become a qualified donor.

After each donation, your compensation will be sent to you. A qualified donor can donate plasma twice in every seven days period at the most. You will receive up to $70 per donation.

There are three spots you can donate in Alberta, with locations in Edmonton, Calgary, and Red Deer.

There’s even bonus compensation being offered to new donors, which runs from $30 to $90, depending on which offer you complete.

A $100 bonus is also being offered to all donors, which you can nab for every 20 donations made within 12 weeks.

CPR added that tens of thousands of Canadian patients and millions around the world rely on therapies manufactured from source plasma. This includes:

immune deficiencies.

autoimmune disorders.

respiratory disorders.

hemophilia.

liver disorders.

surgical bleeding.

burns and shock.

Even if your plasma donation cannot be used, a donor will receive $10. The amount of compensation is also dependent on the amount of plasma you donate. For example, if you donate less than 180 ml, you will receive $10; if you donate between 180 ml and 669 ml, you will receive $30.