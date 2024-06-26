If you’re still in a funk following the Edmonton Oilers’ loss in the Stanley Cup final, Pizza 73 is on a mission to bring some cheer back.

Homegrown pizzeria Pizza 73 will be giving away free pizzas to Oilers fans across its entire network on Thursday, June 27 as a thank-you for cheering on the team all season long.

Fans will be able to get their hands on a free small cheese pizza all day on Thursday with any purchase made on the Pizza 73 app using “OILERS” as the promo code.

So even if you just purchase one of its iconic dips such as Creamy Garlic, Sweet Chili Thai or Cheddar Jalapeno, you’ll be able to get an entire pizza to enjoy alongside it.

The offer is available for one day only, so why not make the most of it?