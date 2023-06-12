Ship ahoy: Someone is selling a huge pirate ship in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

At some point, every child has imagined themselves owning a pirate ship, and now a lucky person in Calgary has the chance to live out that childhood fantasy.

There is a listing on Facebook Marketplace for a pirate ship that is available in Calgary for the low price of $1,000.

It may not be able to sail the seven seas or even the Bow River, but it’s still a pirate ship.

The listing says it was built as a display for trade shows but doesn’t fit in the seller’s building anymore. It has been outside so it needs a bit of work, but what pirate ship doesn’t?

The seller says it has good bones and could even be used as a play structure.

Now, if this is the pirate ship you are looking for, you’ll need some help moving it. The seller says you have to pick it up with either a crane or a flat-deck hauling company and you’ll probably need a forklift, tractor, or picker to unload it.

The listing says it is 24 x 9 feet and is built in three sections — this is one hefty pirate ship to have!

So whether you want to start your journey for buried treasure or you just want to own a freaking pirate ship, now is your time!