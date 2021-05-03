26 Calgary communities will have photo radar this May

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of May.

To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This May, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following Calgary communities:

Altadore

Banff Trail

Beltline

Deer Run

Dover

Evergreen

Forest Lawn

Glenbrook

Glendale

Haysboro

Hidden Valley

Huntington Hills

Mayland Heights

Montgomery

Mount Pleasant/Cambrian Heights

Palliser

Penbrook Meadows

Ramsay

Renfrew

Richmond

Rundle

Signal Hill

Southview

Southwood

University Heights

Woodbine

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints. “These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all phases of a traffic signal, including red lights.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high over the speed limit you’re travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land you in front of a judge.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.