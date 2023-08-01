20+ Calgary neighbourhoods will get photo radar this month

In an effort to reduce collisions across Calgary, over 20 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month.

Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail. In addition, over 20 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:

Altadore

Brentwood

Bridlewood

Bowness

Capitol Hill

Collingwood

Forest Lawn

Glamorgan

Glenbrook

Hidden Valley

Highland Park

Hillhurst

Huntington Hills

Montgomery

Riverbend

Spruce Cliff

Sunalta

Sunnyside

Sunridge Industrial Park

Varsity

Vista Heights

Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.

There are also 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which are able to catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights.

Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.