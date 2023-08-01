News

20+ Calgary neighbourhoods will get photo radar this month

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Aug 1 2023, 3:58 pm
20+ Calgary neighbourhoods will get photo radar this month
Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

In an effort to reduce collisions across Calgary, over 20 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month.

Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail. In addition, over 20 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:

  • Altadore
  • Brentwood
  • Bridlewood
  • Bowness
  • Capitol Hill
  • Collingwood
  • Forest Lawn
  • Glamorgan
  • Glenbrook
  • Hidden Valley
  • Highland Park
  • Hillhurst
  • Huntington Hills
  • Montgomery
  • Riverbend
  • Spruce Cliff
  • Sunalta
  • Sunnyside
  • Sunridge Industrial Park
  • Varsity
  • Vista Heights

Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.

There are also 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which are able to catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights.

Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.