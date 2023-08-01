20+ Calgary neighbourhoods will get photo radar this month
In an effort to reduce collisions across Calgary, over 20 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month.
Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail. In addition, over 20 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:
- Altadore
- Brentwood
- Bridlewood
- Bowness
- Capitol Hill
- Collingwood
- Forest Lawn
- Glamorgan
- Glenbrook
- Hidden Valley
- Highland Park
- Hillhurst
- Huntington Hills
- Montgomery
- Riverbend
- Spruce Cliff
- Sunalta
- Sunnyside
- Sunridge Industrial Park
- Varsity
- Vista Heights
- You might also like:
- Two Alberta cities rank wildly high on new Crime Severity Index list
- Montreal opens first span of new 67 km driverless train network (PHOTOS)
- A new park is coming to Calgary with so many things and it's BIG
Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.
There are also 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which are able to catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights.
Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.