Pho Thahn Vietnamese Noodle House and Restaurant were recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at Pho Thahn, located at 846 5th Avenue SW in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Mouse droppings were observed throughout the food establishment, including but not limited to the kitchen floors: under sinks, the dishwasher, below storage racks, inside the walk-in cooler, behind the hot water tank, in the pop storage areas, along the back hall areas including washrooms and the front bar station,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Mouse droppings were observed on top of vacuum-packaged meats stored on a shelf inside the walk-in cooler.”

The order was dated February 2, and a verbal order was given on January 31.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector: “There was a buildup of grime, dirt, and grease along floor-wall joints in the kitchen; including but limited to areas underneath the dishwasher, food service sinks, and behind cooking equipment,” and “there were gaps/holes found along wall surfaces in the kitchen and side storage areas.”

In order to reopen, the restaurant must "increase the services provided by the retained professional pest control company to eliminate the mouse infestation and implement an ongoing integrated pest management program." All of the food and food packaging "that has been contaminated by mouse excrement" must be discarded as well. Mamanagent must also ensure that conditions that allowed for the entry and harbourage of pests do not exist. This includes sealing entry points and harborage areas and filling holes in the walls, repairing surfaces, and more.

The order’s current status on the AHS website is closure order, meaning the “facility must remain closed until all noted repairs are completed.”

Dished reached out to the restaurant for comment. In a phone call, management said they “were closed for a week but have since reopened.”

Pho Thahn Vietnamese Noodle House Restaurant

Address: 6630 4th Street NE, Edmonton