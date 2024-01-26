News

"Line is paused": Frustration after Parks Canada campsite booking leads to long wait times

Jan 26 2024, 4:28 pm
Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Camping reservations for Banff opened Friday morning, and many people were slammed with long wait times, and even a temporary pause in progress while in line to nab spots.

Reservations for Banff National Park kicked off today at 8 am, and many hopeful campers were shuffled behind tens of thousands of people when the queue first opened.

Many people took to social media to express their dismay over fluctuating wait times, before a “line is paused” notice appeared where the wait time used to be, to the dismay of many.

Those looking to nab backcountry camping reservations in Banff National Park can do so on January 29 at 8 am.

Those looking to camp in Jasper National Park can try to get their dates starting January 30 at 8 am, with backcountry camping reservations opening up on February 1 at 8 am.

Elk Island National Park, Waterton Lakes National Park and Wood Buffalo National Park camping reservations kicked off earlier this week at 8 am on January 24.

Did you have any troubles while try to snag camping reservations through Parks Canada for 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

