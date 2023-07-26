It’s going to be more than the leaves bringing colour to Calgary this September, as a glamorous pageant is coming to the city, and it’s bringing with it all the colours of the rainbow flag.

It is the second annual Queen of Canada The Pageant, a prestigious competition celebrating trans-visibility.

“Pride is the representation of the rainbow flag; it represents… how colorful and how vibrant our community is. That despite all the negativities and all the life challenges that we were able to experience, we continue to be positive, we continue to be resilient, and we continue to show others that we’re capable of taking up space in our communities, and capable of emerging from the fringes and from the shadows to have an equal role in the society,” said Ashley Abellanosa, Queen of Canada Universe 2022.

“I would like to tell everyone a message that all throughout our lives, we have been true to ourselves, we have been true to our core, and despite everything that we’ve been through we continue to achieve greater things in life because we believe in ourselves.”

Queen of Canada is an inclusive organization dedicated to spreading awareness of trans-visibility, celebrating the contributions of the trans community to society, and creating a safe space for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Queen of Canada The Pageant

When: September 12 to 16, culminating with Coronation Night on the 16.

Where: The Genesis Centre — 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE #10, Calgary

Registration: Applications are open here