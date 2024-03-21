FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & Brunch

Cheap Eats Calgary: Ozzy's Diner

Madeline Hosking
Mar 21 2024, 4:00 pm
Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Ozzy’s Diner is a relatively new addition to Calgary’s southwest, and it offers the charm of a classic American diner experience.

Open from 7 am to 9 pm, this local gem caters to both the early bird and the night owls, ensuring that no matter when you get hungry, Ozzy’s has you covered from dawn til dusk.

What sets Ozzy’s apart is not only its affordable prices and convenient hours but also its commitment to offering very generous portion sizes. The menu has an array of offerings that could satisfy any craving.

For those who like to rise before the sun, Ozzy’s has you covered with the Early Bird Breakfast for only $7.99! You get two eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, and a side of toast and jam, all served with fresh fruit.

Ozzy's Diner

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, they also have the classics, such as fluffy pancakes, homemade waffles, sizzling bacon, and customizable omelettes, all cooked to perfection.

We ventured to Ozzy’s one Sunday morning and opted for the Vegetarian Skillet, served with poached eggs, bell peppers, caramelized onions, tomato, topped with cheese and herbs, with hash browns on the side, all for just $13.

We also got the Breakfast Bagel, served bacon, egg, arugula, tomato, cheese, and slathered in homemade garlic aioli, for $14.

Ozzy's Diner

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

If you decide to go for lunch or dinner, you can choose from items such as chicken wings, nachos, poutine, salads, steak sandwiches, ribs, fish and chips, and a variety of pastas and burgers.

It also has a kid’s menu featuring chicken tenders, a chicken teriyaki bowl, and pasta, all $10 each.

Ozzy likes to keep the good times rolling by offering happy hour from 4 to 8 pm. Revel in the joy of discounted drinks and food, and enjoy the community hub that is Ozzy’s Diner.

Ozzy's Diner

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Ozzy’s Diner

Address: 14315 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-237-5107

Instagram

