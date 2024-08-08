Alberta is undoubtedly teeming with wildlife, so much so that a few parts of the province were featured in a Netflix nature documentary miniseries released in the spring.

Our Living World, narrated by Cate Blanchett, takes viewers through breathtaking footage of landscapes, ecosystems, and creatures that work together to help restore and sustain the planet.

Two of the three Canadian locations highlighted in the series were in Alberta — Kananaskis Country west of Calgary and the District of Greenview in the northwestern part of the province.

The documentary team visited Greenview’s Kakwa Wildland Provincial Park to capture footage of Canada’s wolverines.

“The communities within Greenview, like Grand Cache, Valleyview and Grovedale, showcase a vibrant local culture and strong community spirit through events and markets,” said Netflix.

“Whether you’re exploring the Peace River Valley or soaking up small-town Alberta life, Greenview blends natural beauty with that laid-back rural charm that keeps people coming back for more.”

Kananaskis was highlighted in Our Living World to display the “full majesty and natural force of the Rockies,” with Netflix touting the area as vast and easily accessible from major highways.

“The region is known for its stunning mountain landscapes, alpine meadows, dense forests, and pristine rivers, lakes, and several provincial parks.”

Churchill, Manitoba, the “polar bear capital of the world,” was the third Canadian location featured in the miniseries.